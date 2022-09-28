STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $161.90

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.90 and last traded at $162.83, with a volume of 13619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

