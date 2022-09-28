Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$11.25

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock traded down C$1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.12. 366,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,911. The company has a market cap of C$961.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

