Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 28th (BIIB, CCU, CHOLF, CRNLF, CROX, ESALY, EXTR, ILMN, IMYSF, LGND)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 28th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $217.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $224.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €36.00 ($36.73) target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $283.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $211.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

