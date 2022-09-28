StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.17 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.