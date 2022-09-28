StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.1 %

FSTR stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.