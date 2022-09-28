StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of SGMA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.