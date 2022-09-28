StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

