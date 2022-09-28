StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

