StockNews.com Downgrades AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $249.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

