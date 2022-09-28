StockNews.com Downgrades Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TDW stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 328,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,235. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

