StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

ARKR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.