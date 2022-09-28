StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
