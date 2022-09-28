StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.27 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in O2Micro International by 144.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

