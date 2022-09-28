StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.