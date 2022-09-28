Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $138.86. 176,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,727. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

