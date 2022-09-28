Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $25.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.33. The stock had a trading volume of 344,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $319.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

