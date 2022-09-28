Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

CAT traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.83. 125,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,114. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.