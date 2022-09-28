Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.64. 95,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

