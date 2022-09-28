Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 223,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,848. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

