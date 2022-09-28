Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 59,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

