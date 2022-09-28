Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 6,049,485 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

