Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

