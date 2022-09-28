Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

