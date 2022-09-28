Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 231,618 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 863.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 159,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,331. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

