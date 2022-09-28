Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 9,435 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,513. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

