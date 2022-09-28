Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 609,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.