Straight Path Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 197,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,606. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

