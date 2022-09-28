Straight Path Wealth Management Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 2,247,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,138,832. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

