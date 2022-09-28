Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 1,472,193 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

