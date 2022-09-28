Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

