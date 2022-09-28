Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.54

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 30383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.
