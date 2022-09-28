Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in September

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 114,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,950. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

