Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.68

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 36461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.