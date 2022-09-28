Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

SUHJY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 127,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,547. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

