Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,983 put options on the company. This is an increase of 221% compared to the average volume of 2,798 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 107,407 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NOVA traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 29,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.