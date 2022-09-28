Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 2.4%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 7,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

