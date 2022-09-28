Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

