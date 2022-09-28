Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE DAVA opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

