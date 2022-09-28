suterusu Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $729,616.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

