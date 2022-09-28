Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.18. 24,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.29). Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

