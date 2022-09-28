Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Down 0.2%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.85. 53,257 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter.

