Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.33

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 61146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

