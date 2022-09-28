Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.65

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 92349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

