Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

