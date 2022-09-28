Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Stories

