Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $120.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,642,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.