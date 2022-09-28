Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Down to $73.03

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.03, but opened at $70.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 91,867 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $370.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

