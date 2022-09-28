Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $259.45.
