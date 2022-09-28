Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 62,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,708. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

