Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 18,915 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BIP opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

