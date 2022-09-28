Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

