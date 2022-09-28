Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

