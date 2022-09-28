Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

